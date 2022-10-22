All lanes at I-45 in both directions now open after 2 separate crashes in Galveston County, authorities say; 2 Galveston ISD buses involved

GALVESTON COUNTY – All mainlanes are now open after two major crashes, including one involving two Galveston ISD school buses on I-45 near Galveston on Saturday, according to Houston TranStar.

One crash, which happened on the southbound lanes near Emmett F Lowry Expressway, happened at around 7 a.m. A UPS 18-wheeler struck a divider, hitting two other vehicles, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Another separate crash, involving two Galveston ISD buses, happened shortly after noon.

A photo shared by TXDOT’s Twitter account showed emergency vehicles at the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries. It is unknown at this time how many students were onboard.