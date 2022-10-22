12-year-old dies after being shot with shotgun by 22-year-old relative in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 12-year-old boy has been killed after police say one of his relatives grabbed a shotgun and shot him in the chest Friday night.

According to Houston police, the incident took place at a residence outside in the 6000 block of Velma Lane around 6:25 p.m.

Lt. Larry Crowson says the 22-year-old gunman was handling a gun when it went off, killing the 12-year-old.

It is unclear if the shooting was intentional, and officers say they are getting conflicting stories on what happened.

Police say the relative has since been detained.

“We don’t believe there was any type of argument at anything like that, but because it’s so early we don’t want to jump to any conclusions,” HPD Commander Larry Baimbridge said.

Additional details have not been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.