1 dead, 2 hurt after drive-by shooting outside southwest Houston gas station, police say

Investigation is underway after one person is dead and 2 others injured after drive by shooting at southwest Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON – One person is dead and two others were hurt after a drive-by shooting outside a gas station in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Fondren Road and Bissonnet Street at around 8 p.m.

According to HPD Commander L. Baimbridge, the three men were standing outside the gas station when a vehicle from a nearby parking lot pulled up next to them.

That was when shots were fired from the vehicle and all three were hit multiple times, police said. The vehicle fled the scene.

One of the men in the group died at the scene, while the other two were taken to an area hospital where one of them is stable and the other in critical condition.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed the suspected shooter got away in a dark-colored sedan.

Investigators do not know what led to the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.