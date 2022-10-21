67º

VIDEO: Possible gas station fire prevented after Waller Co. deputy rams flaming vehicle away from pump

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – There’s almost nothing scarier than having an open flame next to any form of gasoline.

Luckily, in this situation, quick thinking and fast action presumably helped save several lives.

According to Waller County officials, a vehicle near a gas pump at a Buc-ee’s caught on fire Thursday morning.

In just a few short moments, surveillance video from the gas station shows the small flames growing into a large, unmanageable blaze.

Several people reportedly tried to jump in and help extinguish the fire, to no avail.

The sheriff’s office says after several failed attempts by the bystanders, Waller County Deputy Morgan sprang into action, using his patrol unit to push the burning vehicle away from the pumps.

“Deputy Morgan’s quick thinking and selfless actions saved the day and prevented what could’ve been a major disaster,” a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said.

