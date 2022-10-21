Skeletal remains believed to be man missing since Feb. found in SW Harris Co., sheriff says; Wife apparently remained inside home with decaying corpse

HARRIS COUNTY – Authorities say skeletal remains have been found at a home in southwest Harris County.

The remains were reportedly located in the 13700 block of Matthias Trail after family members requested a welfare check on their loved one that they had not heard from since Feb.

According to deputies, the remains were believed to be that of an adult male who lived at the location with his wife.

When officials arrived, they say the wife was found and was having a mental episode.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said both the husband and the wife are older adults and it appears the woman had been inside the home with the deceased corpse.

An investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.