More than $50K worth of meth, gun, and thousands of dollars seized during raid in Baytown; 3 suspects arrested, charged

BAYTOWN, Texas – Harris County authorities say three men were arrested after an investigation revealed the manufacture and distribution of drugs.

Deputies with the Baytown Police Department Special Investigations Division and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration-Houston Division say the residence used to make these drugs was located in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive in Baytown.

On Oct. 13 at approximately 1 p.m., authorities say they seized 68 kilograms of methamphetamine, over $11,000, and one 9mm handgun. The street value of the seized methamphetamine was estimated to be worth more than $500,000.

The three suspects were identified as 31-year-old Eduardo Garcia-Lopez, 31-year-old Jose Hernandez, and 21-year­old Armando Vargas Martinez. All three were federally charged with Conspiracy to Manufacture and Deliver Methamphetamine, more than 50 grams.

“This arrest and narcotics seizure is significant to the safety of our citizens. This arrest removes 68 kilos of methamphetamine from the streets of Baytown, as well as firearms that will not hurt our citizens. The Command Staff of the Baytown Police Department appreciates the hard work of the officers on this case and our federal law enforcement partners,” said chief of police John Stringer.