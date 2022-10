NEW YORK – New York City public schools will now observe the Diwali holiday, Mayor Eric Adams announced at a news conference Thursday.

Diwali, also called the festival of lights, is typically celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs, and will be commemorated starting the next academic year.

Adams made the announcement alongside Schools Chancellor David Banks and state Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, who spoke about her own ties to the holiday as an Indian American from Queens.

