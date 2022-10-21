Can we bank on our current blood supply?

The math doesn’t add up - someone in America needs blood every 2 seconds, but less than 10% of Americans donate blood annually.

As the U.S. endures its worst blood shortage in more than a decade, many doctors are being forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions right now - and who will have to wait.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke with Dr. Glenn Ramsey, Professor of Pathology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, about what can be done to restore the blood supply.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: