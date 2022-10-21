68º

Body of possible 16-year-old runaway discovered in wooded area in north Harris County, HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say they have recovered a dead body and believe it could possibly be a 16-year-old runaway.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body was found in the 18700 block of Imperial Valley on Thursday.

Gonzalez says the body is believed to be that of a teenage boy who reportedly ran away on Oct. 16.

Additionally, Gonzalez says the body appeared to have evidence of trauma.

The body, which remains unidentified, was said to have been found in the woods.

An investigation is underway.

