Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old San Antonio girl allegedly abducted by 27-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old San Antonio girl who has possibly been abducted by a 27-year-old man.

Brisa Nicolas, who was last seen in the 2600 block of Seal Pointe around 4 a,.m. may be wearing a white Calvin Klein shirt with gold rhinestones, a black skirt and bracelets on her left wrist, authorities said.

She is described as a white female with blond hair and green eyes, standing 5′0″ tall and weighing 132 pounds.

Christian Navarro Ortiz, the suspect in the teen’s disappearance, could possibly be driving a Gray GLA 250 Mercedes Benz with the license number AZ14345 or a white Ford Mustang with the license plate RMK5352.

Anyone with information about Nicolas or Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.