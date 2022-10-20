Work F.A.S.T. to save yourself or a loved one from stroke

One in 4 adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime, yet many people unaware of the signs. Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Cheryl Blackburn was one of them.

Judge Blackburn had just finished a sentencing hearing in May 2021, when she stopped to speak with a colleague and began experiencing symptoms without realizing it. She credits that encounter with saving her life.

World Stroke Awareness Day on Oct. 29.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke with Judge Blackburn about how the F.A.S.T. test can help you learn to recognize the signs of stroke. Watch the interview in the video player above.

