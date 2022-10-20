Recognize this vehicle? 3 men rob, pistol-whip couple in west Houston home, police say

Police are looking for three men who may have gotten away in an red colored vehicle

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a couple’s home, earlier this month.

According to police, a husband and wife had returned home in the Tanglewood subdivision after eating out at a restaurant.

Police said while the husband went outside to take out the trash, suddenly, he was approached by three armed suspects. That was when police said the men hit him with a gun.

As the suspects force the men inside the home, his wife went downstairs to investigate the commotion. The men turned over to the wife and, according to police, one of the suspects pistol-whipped her.

According to police, the men ransacked the couple’s home, stealing several valuable items. The value of those items was not disclosed.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed the three men jumping inside a red-colored sedan. That car took off.

Police believe all three suspects are between 5 foot 11 to 6 foot 4, and wore black latex gloves, black sweatpants, black tennis shoes, and black ski masks.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.