NY Yankees’ pitcher was once a high school all-star in The Woodlands, now he’s facing his hometown team in the ALCS

HOUSTON – Former Woodlands Highschool phenom Jameson Taillon will take the mound for the New York Yankees as they face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship series.

It will be the second time that the 30-year-old right-hand pitcher takes on the Astros this season and the first time he pitches in the postseason.

“We text every once in a while just to see how he’s doing and just to tell him I’m proud of him,” said Taillon’s high school coach Ron Eastman.

Eastman has been the head baseball coach at The Woodlands High School since 2001.

He said he knew Taillon was special the day he met him.

“Obviously, he had the physical talent, big kid, threw hard, but his work ethic was off the charts,” said Eastman.

Taillon was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2010 draft. He was traded to the Yankees last year and started in 32 games this season.

Eastman told KPRC he’d be watching Wednesday’s game from home and had mixed emotions about the outcome.

“Got to root for J-MO,” the coach said. “Maybe J-MO will throw out lights out and the Astros will advance. I’d love to see Jameson in the World Series though.”