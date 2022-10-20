Humble area massage parlor shut down after 2 employees charged with prostitution, deputies say

The massage parlor was shut down after the two employees were arrested and deputies found that the business did not have a Massage Establishment License

HUMBLE, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies shut down a massage parlor in Humble on Tuesday after reports of prostitution.

On Oct. 18, deputies conducted an undercover investigation at the QQ Spa located in the 10500 block of FM 1960 Road after receiving multiple complaints regarding prostitution.

Investigators posing as customers said they were solicited for sex/sex acts by two employees.

Siying Chen and Yimei Li were both arrested and charged with prostitution.

Yimei Li (Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Siying Chen (Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

During the undercover operations, deputies said they also discovered that the spa did not have a Massage Establishment License and both Chen and Li were unlicensed to be employed as massage therapists.

“If you know or suspect a location or person of engaging in illegal activity, please contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472 or online. All complaints or tips can be made anonymously,” Constable Mark Herman.