Anna May Wong will be 1st Asian American featured on U.S. currency

Brahmjot Kaur, NBC News

November 1928: American-Chinese actress Anna May Wong (1907 - 1961) sitting on the floor wearing a wrap. (Photo by William Davis/General Photographic Agency/Getty Images) (William Davis, NBC NEWS)

The trailblazing Chinese American actress Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency as part of a program that includes notable women on American quarters.

Wong, who is considered the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, is the fifth and final woman to be individually featured on a quarter this year.

The quarter, which will enter general circulation on Monday, will feature President George Washington on one side and Wong on the other.

