Welcome back, Max! Harris County Pct. 4 Constable K9 returns to work after recovering from heat exhaustion during search

HOUSTON – Max is back! Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office announced that K9 Max is back on duty with his handler Deputy Henson.

On Sept. 23, Max was airlifted to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion following an active search for two alleged burglary suspects in a north Harris County subdivision.

Deputies established a perimeter in the 5500 block of Maplegate Drive in the Greengate Place neighborhood where they received reports of two suspects breaking into a home. A K9 team arrived at the scene to search the perimeter.

At some point during the search, Max began to show symptoms of heat exhaustion. He has since fully recovered and is ready to get back to duty.