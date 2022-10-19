Texans wide receiver Nico Collins practices, Brandin Cooks given rest day

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans enters the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins, an emerging downfield target for quarterback Davis Mills, ran routes Wednesday morning and was officially a limited participant due to Achilles and wrist injuries.

Collins is expected to play in Sunday’s road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, barring a setback.

Collins has 15 catches for a team-high 272 yards and is averaging 18.1 yards per reception and is on pace to finish the season with 51 catches for 924 yards. The former third-round draft pick from Michigan has been targeted 27 times, catching more than half his targets.

Collins caught four passes for 65 yards in a road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meanwhile, wide receivers Brandin Cooks got a veteran’s rest day and wasn’t practicing during the portion open to reporters. Texans coach Lovie Smith characterized that as a coach’s decision, which is in line with other veteran rest days this season.

When asked about his status heading into the Raiders game, Cooks replied: “I’m solid.”

Wide receiver Chris Moore didn’t practice, too. He is recovering from a hip injury that sidelined him against the Jaguars.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes (knee) was given his traditional rest day, along with defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who has a lingering knee injury.

Defensive end Jon Greenard practiced after missing the Jacksonville game with a gimpy ankle and is not listed on the injury report.

“To get a player like Jonathan back, yes, that’s good,” Smith said. “A week of rest, that has to help. I know there’s a lot of energy out there today. They’re ready to go.”

Tight end Brevin Jordan has missed the past three games with an ankle injury, but is expected to be available to return against his hometown Raiders. He practiced on a limited basis along with rookie offensive tackle Austin Deculus, who’s also recovering from an ankle injury.

Rookie linebacker Christian Harris is practicing for the second consecutive week. He has been designated for return from injured reserve, but hasn’t been activated. There’s a strong possibility that happens this week, though.

“We like the skill set, the talent of a young player,” Smith said. “You have to keep that in mind it’s his first game in a long period of time. I think he’s grown as much as you can grow without practicing. He’s smart. He’s put in the time. Now, you have to have that first game.

“We have to get him out there and let him start playing. Eventually, that’s what he’ll be able to do. Let’s get to that game. We’re going through a week of practice, see where he is and go from there.”

Collins’ importance to the offense is increasing each week.

“Davis trusts me, I trust him,” Collins said following a 13-6 victory at Jacksonville. “Put the ball in the air, just go get it. Simple. Catch it at the highest point, and that’s what I did, and I made a big play for the offense.”

Collins’ play this season warrants increased involvement.

“Nico Collins is a big target,” Smith said. “He can catch the ball. He can jump. We tried to get him more and more involved each week. He’s a tough matchup against defensive backs. So, we need to continue to do that.”

Collins is already close to his rookie total of 446 yards and on pace to eclipse his 33 catches on 60 targets when he averaged 13.5 yards per reception.

Collins has the requisite size, speed (4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash), leaping ability and route-running skills and hands to be a higher-volume contributor as a complementary No. 2 presence working in tandem with Cooks.

“Showcase it on Sunday,” Collins said. “Find the thing I need to work on the most and showcase my talent.”

Without disclosing too much about future game plans, Smith wants to increase the workload for Collins. Cooks leads the Texans with 24 receptions on 42 targets and has 235 yards and one touchdown. The Texans haven’t been able to strike deep with him, throwing a series of short passes.

Collins had a 58-yard catch against the Los Angeles Chargers, finishing with three receptions for 82 yards.

“I can’t start giving away game planning and all that, but just acknowledgement that Nico needs to be more involved,” Smith said. “When you’ve had the opportunity to go through five games, you kind of see and everybody is showing you who they are, and you have to go with it.

“Some, you really like what you are seeing, and maybe others you don’t like as much. Some need to get more reps. Some need to get less reps. That’s how we’re looking at it.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com