53º

Local News

Student hit by vehicle near Pasadena High School taken to hospital via Life Flight, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: student hit, Pasadena ISD student, High school student hit
Student hit by vehicle near Pasadena High School taken to hospital via Life Flight, police say (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena High School student was reportedly hit near campus on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Pasadena police say the incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. across the street from the high school in the westbound lanes of Frontage Road near the 200 block of SH 225.

The student has been reportedly taken via Life Flight to the hospital. Their current condition remains unknown.

It is unclear how the driver hit the student or if they will face any charges.

Pasadena PD will lead the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter