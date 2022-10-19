Student hit by vehicle near Pasadena High School taken to hospital via Life Flight, police say

PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena High School student was reportedly hit near campus on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Pasadena police say the incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. across the street from the high school in the westbound lanes of Frontage Road near the 200 block of SH 225.

The student has been reportedly taken via Life Flight to the hospital. Their current condition remains unknown.

It is unclear how the driver hit the student or if they will face any charges.

Pasadena PD will lead the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.