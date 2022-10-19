VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home

ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle.

According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.

Rosenberg Police Department Officers from the Strategic Enforcement Team (SET) were able to set up surveillance around that victim’s neighborhood that afternoon and waited until the delivery driver from Carmax arrived with the illegally bought vehicle.

Moments later, a car with a male driver and two female passengers pulled up to pick up the vehicle.

Officials said one of the women from inside that car spoke with the Carmax driver and signed the paperwork. The suspects made the entire purchase under the victim’s name and even provided the proper identification of the victim to the seller.

Members of SET quickly moved in and arrested all three suspects.

Additionally, the three suspects, continuing in their scheme, provided false identifying information to the officers during their arrest.

The woman who was accused of fraudulently signing the paperwork was identified as 28-year-old Kayla Barrow from La Porte. Barrow already had a warrant out for her arrest from a previous fraud offense. Barrow was arrested for theft $30K to $150K, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, tampering with a governmental document, fail to ID-fugitive, and the warrant- credit card or debit card abuse.

The second woman was identified as 24-year-old Alyssia Flores, from Houston. Flores had an outstanding parole warrant. She was arrested and additionally charged with fail to ID fugitive, possession of a controlled substance, and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

The last suspect, 31-year-old Stephen Moore, from Houston, was found to have five active arrest warrants of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation, child endangerment, and (x2) evading. He was arrested for the warrants along with charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to ID-fugitive, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police Chief Jonathan White said, “Our SET officers continue to do an exceptional job, and in this case took three criminals off our streets, likely preventing them from harming additional victims.”