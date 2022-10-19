Newest & CUTEST fans! NICU babies at Memorial Hermann show support for Houston Rockets ahead of first game against Atlanta Hawks

HOUSTON – This week in Clutch City, baseball is the talk of the town.

However, these tiny warriors are making sure another hometown team is feeling the support ahead of their first game.

Newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center were seen sporting an array of basketball gear in showcasing their love for the Houston Rockets.

According to a spokesperson from the hospital, the newborns are making their claim to fame as the newest and CUTEST Rockets fans.

“While these babies might be tiny, they made a big entrance coming into this world ready to cheer on their home team,” hospital employees wrote.

The Rockets’ first game against the Atlanta Hawks is set for Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.