All lanes reopen after 8-vehicle crash on I-10 East Freeway near Dale Dell Blvd., HPD says

(Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A multi-vehicle crash temporarily blocked all lanes on the I-10 East Freeway Wednesday morning, according the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported at 9:05 a.m. on the East Freeway at Sheldon Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales, eight vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the collisions are unknown. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic was diverted off at Dale Boulevard until lanes were reopened.