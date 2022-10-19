53º

All lanes reopen after 8-vehicle crash on I-10 East Freeway near Dale Dell Blvd., HPD says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A multi-vehicle crash temporarily blocked all lanes on the I-10 East Freeway Wednesday morning, according the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported at 9:05 a.m. on the East Freeway at Sheldon Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales, eight vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the collisions are unknown. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic was diverted off at Dale Boulevard until lanes were reopened.

