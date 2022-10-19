Man arrested, charged after hitting deputy twice with metal chair, authorities say

Mark Hamilton was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for his open felony warrant and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.

SPRING, Texas – A man has been arrested after authorities said he hit a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy twice with a metal chair.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies responded to reports of an aggressive man in the 20100 block of Holzwarth Road.

When deputies arrived, they said 65-year-old Mark Hamilton became extremely aggressive and started threatening the deputies and paramedics with a metal chair.

Deputies repeatedly asked Hamilton to calm down and tried to de-escalate the situation, but investigators said Hamilton refused to comply and became more aggressive.

When one of the deputies tried to take the chair away from Hamilton, he allegedly hit the deputy twice, causing injuries on the deputy’s forearm.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

“Mark Hamilton was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for his open felony warrant and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. His bond was set at $10,000 out of the 351st District Court,” Constable Mark Herman.