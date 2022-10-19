37-year-old man facing life in prison after shooting 1 person to death, attempting to kill 4 others in 2015, court docs show

HOUSTON – A 37-year-old man has been charged with a hate crime after shooting one person to death and attempting to kill four others in 2015.

Anthony Paz Torres has since been charged with federal hate crimes and using a firearm to commit murder.

Back on Dec. 14, 2015, Torres was accused of shooting at employees and customers at Omar’s Wheels and Tires.

Authorities said Torres shot and killed one person and then attempted to shoot three others. Then, while he was leaving the business, authorities said he attempted to run over a fourth person with his vehicle.

The indictment further alleges that Torres committed these offenses because of the actual or perceived religion of another person.

Torres faces a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison on the death-resulting hate crime and gun charge counts. For the remaining hate crime charges, he faces several years.