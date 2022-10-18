Houston Area Women’s Center, city officials highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month

HOUSTON – The Houston Area Women’s Center was joined by several city officials, including Mayor Sylvester Turner, for a press conference in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

HAWC’s areas of focus are domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. According to their website, they help thousands of women, children, and families escape these conditions each year.

The press conference was held at 10 a.m. at the HAWC located at 1010 Waugh Dr.

Congressman Al Green plans discussed his National Domestic Violence Awareness Resolution, a resolve to bring attention to the frequency of domestic violence by acknowledging the month of October accordingly. Green also congratulate the center on 45 years of service to the city of Houston.

Mayor Turner accompanied by Police Chief Troy Finner, Councilmember Abbie Kamin, Congress Woman Sheila Jackson Lee, and Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

Watch the full press conference below: