HCPH now offering updated Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses for younger children

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health announced that it will begin administering Moderna COVID-19 updated boosters (Bivalent) to children six years of age and older beginning Wednesday. HCPH will also begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 updated boosters to children five years of age and older starting Thursday.

As a result of the expanded eligibility, the original Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines will no longer be offered. Both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be offered for primary series administration in individuals six months of age and older.

“It’s very important that everyone who qualifies receives the updated COVID-19 booster, even if they have received [a booster] in the past. Many COVID-19 strains have developed over the past two years, and we now have a booster that addresses the current strain. COVID-19 has proven to be very unpredictable, and we want people to protect themselves and their families, especially with the upcoming holiday season” said Dr. Ericka Brown, Local Health Authority for Harris County.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free at all HCPH-designated sites and appointments are not required, although recommended. Visit vacstrac.hctx.net or call 832-927-8787 for scheduling.

To find a location near you click here.