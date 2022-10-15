72º

Woman found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside SE Houston apartment, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

A woman was found dead outside her apartment in SE Houston, police say (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment in southeast Houston late Friday night, police said.

Commander K. Campbell with Houston Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10900 block of Tanner Park Court near Kingspoint Road at around 11 p.m.

Investigators do not know what led to the shooting at this time.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

