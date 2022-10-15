Texans’ Laremy Tunsil donates $160,000 for state-of-the-art digital scoreboard at his high school

Laremy Tunsil of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, known for his philanthropy in the community, made a heavy commitment to his high school football program.

The former Lake City Columbia consensus All-American and top-ranked offensive tackle recruit to Mississippi donated $160,000 to his high school for a state-of-the-art digital scoreboard that was unveiled Friday night.

His alma mater plans to name the field after him.

“We thank you @KingTunsil78 for dedication and support to tiger football!” Lake City Columbia High School wrote on social media. “Once a Tiger always a Tiger.”

A former Super Prep and U.S. Army All-American at Lake City Columbia, Tunsil was a Florida high school all-state selection and named the Class 6A Player of the Year.

