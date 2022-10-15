Texans’ Laremy Tunsil donates $160,000 for state-of-the-art digital scoreboard at his high school

Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, known for his philanthropy in the community, made a heavy commitment to his high school football program.
The former Lake City Columbia consensus All-American and top-ranked offensive tackle recruit to Mississippi donated $160,000 to his high school for a state-of-the-art digital scoreboard that was unveiled Friday night.
His alma mater plans to name the field after him.
“We thank you @KingTunsil78 for dedication and support to tiger football!” Lake City Columbia High School wrote on social media. “Once a Tiger always a Tiger.”
A former Super Prep and U.S. Army All-American at Lake City Columbia, Tunsil was a Florida high school all-state selection and named the Class 6A Player of the Year.
Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and analyst and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com