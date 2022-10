LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the premiere of STARZ season 2 of "P-Valley" at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion spoke out about a burglary at her L.A. home on Friday as she gears up to host Saturday Night Live.

The burglary, first reported by TMZ, happened Thursday night when two men broke a glass door in the back of the 27-year-old rapper’s L.A. home, making off with cash, jewelry and electronics.

The rapper wasn’t home when this happened, according to TMZ.

