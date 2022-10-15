Man shot during argument outside convenience store in NE Houston, police say

A man was shot during an argument outside a convenience store in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot after an argument with another man outside a convenience store in northeast Houston, police say.

It happened in the 9800 block of Mesa Drive near Sterlingshire at around 10:45 p.m.

Lt. Crowson with Houston Police Department said a fight took place between the victim and another man. That was when witnesses told police gunfire erupted within the group.

Officers arrived and found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The suspected shooter fled the scene.

Lt. Crowson said officers are looking into surveillance video and questioning witnesses at this time.