The future of COVID-19 in Houston

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Houston is registering a large decrease in coronavirus cases, according to figures provided by the Department of Health.

Still, medical professionals are encouraging people to be vigilant as we head into the busy holiday season. The federal government on Wednesday recommended an updated COVID-19 booster for kids between 5 and 11.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke with Dr. Luis Ostrosky, chief of infectious diseases at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann about the future of COVID-19. Watch the interview in the video player above.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: