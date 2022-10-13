Toys ‘R’ Us returns with 8 Houston-area locations; Where to find the beloved childhood chain 🦒

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - JULY 11: A view of Macy's Toys "R" Us on July 11, 2022 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc. )

HOUSTON – We are living in the age of reboots and remakes – anything can get a second chance and stores are included! Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, eight of which can be found in the Houston area.

Nine additional stores are expected to open soon, and one will be located in Houston, according to reporting by KSAT, KPRC 2′s sister station in San Antonio.

The beloved children’s store chain filed for bankruptcy back in September of 2017 in hopes of gaining over its debt. Ultimately, they announced in March of 2018 that it would liquidate and permanently close all of its U.S. stores.

The chain, championed by its Geoffrey the Giraffe mascot, has attempted to come back multiple times, first in 2019 when Tru Kids Brands purchased the rights to the company and opened holiday pop-up shops that year using the Toys R Us name.

In October 2019 the store returned via a partnership with Target, so customers were redirected to the target website to make their purchases. In August of 2020 the company’s partnership with target ended and was replaced by amazon.

In August of this year, exactly two years later, Toys ‘R’ Us announced its intention to open inside Macy’s with more stores to come by October 15. Now, 4 years removed from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the chain from your childhoods has finally managed to deliver.

The rollout started in late July and continues to grow. Here is a list of Texas malls where you can now find Toys ‘R’ Us inside Macy’s:

La Plaza

Almeda

Del Norte

Cielo Vista

Pearland

Northpark Center

Stonebriar Centre

Hulen

Parks At Arlington

North Star

Barton Creek Square

Shops At La Cantera

Woodlands

Galleria At Houston

First Colony

Ingram Park

Baybrook

South Park

Willowbrook

La Palmera

Deerbrook

The Domain

Village At Fairview

Lakeline

Galleria

Here’s a list of malls where Toys ‘R’ Us will soon be inside Macy’s: