Top 10 most wanted fugitives with Houston area ties captured, officials say

HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives have been arrested, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Braeion Henderson was arrested on Sept. 30, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Paul Basaldua was arrested on Oct. 6, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Henderson, 37, of Rowlett, was arrested in New Orleans by the U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force. The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, assisted with coordinating the arrest.

Henderson had been wanted since November 2020, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In February 2022, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

In 2009, Henderson was convicted of aggravated promotion of prostitution and two counts of compelling prostitution under age 18 after incidents involving a 14-year-old girl. He was given multiple three-year sentences to be served concurrently. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Paul Anthony Basaldua, 35, of McAllen, was arrested in Council Bluffs by the U.S. Marshals Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, along with the Council Bluffs Police Department. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, assisted with coordinating the arrest.

Basaldua had been wanted since August 2021, when the McAllen Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. In July 2022, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

In 2009, Basaldua was convicted of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. In 2012, he was sentenced to 18 months of confinement after he was convicted of burglary of a building, and in 2017, he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to five years of confinement. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 53 people off the lists including 20 gang members and 28 sex offenders. In addition, $77,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.