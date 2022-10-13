Starbucks fans, you can now earn Delta SkyMiles when you buy coffee ✈️☕

For those who require a coffee to start their day, this beloved routine can now double as your ticket out of town. Flight-catchers and coffee-lovers are being offered a brand-new way to marry each of their vices through the partnership of two companies -- Delta and Starbucks.

Starbucks Rewards and Delta SkyMiles have announced a partnership that will allow members of both rewards programs to earn one flight mile for every $1 spent on eligible coffee purchases at participating locations. Yes -- you can drink your way to vacation! Customers enrolled in both programs can link their accounts by visiting deltastarbucks.com or starbucksdelta.com and, once linked, begin earning. Alcohol, taxes, and tips are not included.

“Starbucks Rewards and Delta SkyMiles are centered on creating moments of meaningful connection, and by bringing together two of the country’s most celebrated loyalty programs we are able to reward our members with more of what they love,” said Ryan Butz, Vice President of Loyalty Strategy and Marketing at Starbucks, in a press statement.

Accounts linked before Dec. 31 will earn 500 miles and 150 stars with a qualifying purchase. Additionally, on days when members have a scheduled Delta flight, they will earn double Stars at participating Starbucks stores. Customers not yet enrolled in either rewards program can still sign up for Starbucks Rewards or Delta SkyMiles and link the accounts after.

Delta SkyMiles also announced the addition of Starbucks Stars as a new Choice Benefit for its most loyal members. Diamond and Platinum SkyMiles Members now have the option to select 4,000 Stars as one of their annual rewards in 2024.

Though this partnership is available everywhere, it appeared to take off in Seattle, WA first, where Delta passengers departing from there on Oct. 12 received a “Star Card” equal to 150 stars that could be redeemed toward a beverage of their choice on their next Starbucks visit.

Starbucks Rewards launched in 2009 and has grown to have more than 27 million active members. The program continues to expand, adding mobile order and pay to Starbucks locations in select airports, the ability to order ahead and pay on the Starbucks app, as well as an array of free rewards, personalized offers, games, and exclusive deals. Starbucks rewards transactions now account for more than half of tender at all U.S. company operated stores.

Earlier this year, Starbucks announced Reward Together, a program that allows rewards members to link their accounts with some of the world’s leading brands, increasing opportunities to benefit all around. Delta is Starbucks’ first U.S. partner in this program.

Delta also has partnerships with Lyft, one of the largest transportation networks in the U.S., Instacart, a leading online grocery platform, and Turo, a platform where vehicle owners can rent their cars out and the largest in the world of its kind. Delta continues to form relationships with other brands that allow everyday people to benefit from their everyday purchases.

“We’re continuing to evolve Delta’s SkyMiles program to give our customers valuable, premium experiences not just on the days they travel but in their everyday lives as well,” said Prashant Sharma, Vice President of Loyalty at Delta, in a press statement. “Through this new partnership with Starbucks, we can deliver more moments and interactions that matter, both in the air and on the ground.”