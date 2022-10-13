Meth pumpkins? $402K in liquid meth found in 4 gourds confiscated at the Texas border

CBP agents found four pumpkins filled with $402,196 in liquid methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass port of entry.

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Two people attempted to use Halloween decorations to smuggle liquid methamphetamine into Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything, and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” Acting Port Director Elizabeth Garduno said in a statement.

After a thorough search, officers discovered 44 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine hidden inside of four pumpkins within a 2012 Ford Escape.

CBP Officers assigned to Eagle Pass referred the vehicle for further inspection where the contraband was ultimately discovered.

The narcotic was split between 136 condoms inside of the pumpkins. The seized drugs are believed to be worth about $402,196.

“They utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process,” Garduno said.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle are now in the custody of Maverick County Sheriff’s Office deputies for further investigation.