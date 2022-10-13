Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says

The suspect, Israel Perez, 31, is charged with murder in the 248th State District Court.

HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department.

Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.

On Feb. 5, 2021, officers responded to a shooting at a hotel located at 10801 East Freeway and found Flores unresponsive in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound.

On Sept. 2, murder charges were filed against Perez, who was also wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, felony evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance in separate incidents. On Oct. 4, Perez was arrested in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He is currently waiting to be extradited back to Houston.