Delays for yard waste pickup impacts some neighborhoods in the city of Houston

SHARPSTOWN, Texas – On this warm fall day in Sharpstown, neighbor Hope Bartel is digging into a new project.

“Basically, we took out all the dead grass and weeds,” she said. “God willing, the seeds take, kind of a wildflower meadow.”

A big project means a big clean up and she says when it was time for pick up, service was unpredictable.

“I don’t like leaving my trash standing out for a whole week waiting for it to get picked up,” Bartel said.

KPRC went to Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department for answers.

“The driver shortage is affecting our ability to provide timely service,” Mark Wilfalk said.

Wilfalk is the director of the SWMD.

“If your yard waste service is traditionally on a Monday, because of the delays we’re encountering with the absence and shortages of employees that collection may occur on Wednesday or Saturday,” he explained.

Wilfalk said 11 key people recently left, and they’re carrying around a 15% vacancy rate. The message is... they’re hiring.

“We’re actually in the process of establishing some CDL training,” he said. “Part of our recruitment programs.”

They’re also offering $3,000 signing bonuses.

Wilfalk insists they will continue to pick up yard waste when they can and they consistently post their schedule and updates on Facebook.

“It’d be nice if you could count on it being on time or within a day,” Bartel said.

Wilfalk says heavy trash pickup has improved and is on schedule. He says residents can drop off yard waste at the six depositories spread throughout the city.

Neighborhood Depository/Recycling Center Locations:

• North - 9003 N Main 77022

• Northwest - 14400 Sommermeyer 77041

• Northeast - 5565 Kirkpatrick 77028

• Southeast - 2240 Central Street 77017

• South - 5100 Sunbeam 77033

• Southwest - 10785 SW Freeway 77074

For more information on the Neighborhood Depository and Recycling Centers, please visit their website.