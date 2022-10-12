Man struck, killed while walking on SH 249 by hit-and-run driver, police say

A man was killed during a hit-and-run incident Tuesday night in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported at 11:23 p.m. near the intersection of 19100 State Highway 249 at Perry Road.

Police said Han-Hoan Dam was walking in the number two lane of the eastbound feeder road of 249 when he was struck by a vehicle that soon after fled.

Due to his injuries from the crash, police said Dam was found dead at the scene of the crash.

The vehicle is believed to possibly be dark-colored sedan last seen traveling eastbound on the feeder road of 19100 State Highway 249.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-274-7400. The case remains open and under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.