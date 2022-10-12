Celebrating Hispanic Heritage at Old Town Harrisburg

HOUSTON – Millions of people are celebrating Hispanic Heritage. Houston’s East End has a lot of history when it comes to Hispanic culture and traditions.

At the center is Old Town Harrisburg that ties it all together. From food, dance and government the area is rich with celebration and education.

Julio del Carpio is CEO of Old Town Harrisburg. On the property is an event space, museum, exhibit hall, chapel and restaurant. The property is the site of the 1836 Capitol building of Texas.

It is also where more than a dozen movies have been shot, newlyweds have read their vows and priests have been ordained.

