20-year-old wanted, charged for shooting man multiple times on SW Houston apartment patio

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in July where a man was found shot multiple times on a patio.

Santos Donai Vasquez Mendez, 20, known as “Querobin” has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 30, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 16001 Cotillion Drive and found 25-year-old Jairo Montufar Oliva shot multiple times on his second-floor apartment patio.

According to witnesses, multiple men were drinking at the apartment when Oliva came over to hang out as well. Officers said when Oliva was ready to leave, Mendez pointed a gun at him and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mendez or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.