2 Wharton ISD schools placed on lockdown after 2 students airlifted to hospital following stabbing at Wharton HS, officials say

WHARTON – Two Wharton ISD schools have been placed on lockdown after a stabbing at Wharton High School, according to officials.

Terry David Lynch, the chief of police at Wharton Police Department, said two students were stabbed during a fight or disturbance at the school.

Both students were transported by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Officials said two students have been taken into custody. The high school and Wharton Junior High have been placed on lockdown.