2 men punch employee in face during dine-and-dash attempt at Baybrook Mall restaurant

HOUSTON – ·Houston police are searching for two men who allegedly dined and dashed at a restaurant located inside Baybrook Mall and assaulted an employee.

On Oct. 6 around noon, officers said the two men entered the restaurant located in the 700 block of Baybrook Mall and sat down at a table and ordered two meals and drinks.

When the men were done eating, police said they both got up and walked out of the restaurant without attempting to pay for their food. officers said one of the employees noticed and confronted the suspects outside of the restaurant. One of the suspects then punched the employee, causing him to lose consciousness.

The two suspects then fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).