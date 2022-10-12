2 men punch employee in face during dine-and-dash attempt at Baybrook Mall restaurant

HOUSTON – ·Houston police are searching for two men who allegedly dined and dashed at a restaurant located inside Baybrook Mall and assaulted an employee.
On Oct. 6 around noon, officers said the two men entered the restaurant located in the 700 block of Baybrook Mall and sat down at a table and ordered two meals and drinks.
When the men were done eating, police said they both got up and walked out of the restaurant without attempting to pay for their food. officers said one of the employees noticed and confronted the suspects outside of the restaurant. One of the suspects then punched the employee, causing him to lose consciousness.
The two suspects then fled the scene.
Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for robbery with bodily injury. On Thursday, October 6, 2022 at around 12:00 pm, two males entered a restaurant, located at the 700 block of Baybrook Mall, in Houston, Texas. The males sat down at a table and ordered two meals and drinks. When they were done eating, the males both got up and walked out of the restaurant with attempting to pay for their food. An employee noticed and confronted the suspects outside the restaurant. One of the suspects then punched the employee, causing him to lose consciousness. The males then fled the location. Houston PD #1352001-22 Suspect #1: Black male, black jacket and black pants. Suspect #2: Black male, white shirt and blue shorts. Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.Posted by Houston Police Robbery on Monday, October 10, 2022