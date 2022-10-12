1-on-1 conversation with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on abortion law, illegal immigration, school safety, more

HOUSTON – Less than one month before the Midterm election, KPRC 2 Anchor Christine Noël sat down with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a 1-on-1 interview in The Woodlands.

They discussed several topics on the tops of minds for voters including the state’s strict abortion laws, the bussing of migrants out of Texas, school safety and the fight for transparency following the tragedy in Uvalde.

The Governor was in the Woodlands speaking to the Home Builders Association and spoke only to KPRC 2 following the event.

You can watch Christine Noël’s interview with Abbott here: