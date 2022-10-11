It’s never too late to find love, or write a romance novel?

The official title of Houston native Margie Seaman’s first novel is, “Someday Belongs to Us.” But she might as well have titled it, “Today belongs to Margie Seaman.”

After a 40-year career in marketing, Seaman has penned her first novel at the age of 85. Set on the high seas, the book chronicles the adventures of a successful romance novel writer who had all but given up on finding her own love connection.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke with Seaman about “Someday belongs to Us.” Watch the interview in the video player above.

