Houston Astros postseason joy: Houston-area businesses celebrate the hometown boys with these 2022 freebies, deals ⚾

HOUSTON – Houston-area businesses are definitely going a #LEVELUP to get in on the Astros action this year, from cocktails with blue and orange flair to bagels in brilliant team color.

Here’s how you can celebrate the Astros and score some great deals around Houston as our beloved ‘Stros enter the 2022 postseason.

All the orange cocktails🍹:

The Original Ninfa’s at the Uptown and Navigation locations: The Original Ninfa’s is ready to root for the home team and is making sure Astros fans can celebrate as well. Throughout playoff season, guests of Ninfa’s can enjoy the themed cocktails For the H (ilegal mezcal, lime juice, splash of simple syrup, marigold or apricot garnish, El Jimador Silver, Aperol liqueur, apricot liqueur) and Crush City (Charanda [Mexican rum], orange juice, top off with orange soda, orange wedge garnish, Rompope, orgeat syrup).

For the H and Crush City cocktails (Ninfa's)

Also, as always, guests of the Navigation location can enjoy a complimentary shuttle to the game from the Navigation location. The shuttle is free to ride with any purchase from The Original Ninfa’s and will run continuously during every Astros home game, beginning one hour before the first pitch and concluding one hour after the game is over. Ninfa’s on Navigation is located at 2704 Navigation Blvd., Houston, TX 77003.

Ninfa’s Uptown is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd., #1-190, Houston, TX 77056. Both locations’ hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. (Brunch 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.); and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Brunch 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.).

‘Stros style in your belly🥯:

Bagel Shop Bakery + New York Deli & Coffee Shop and New York Eatery: New York Deli & Coffee Shop and New York Eatery have the perfect way to start your day off with a homerun! Stop in and get their Astros Bagel for $2.50 each, a delicious doughy treat that shows team spirit with their orange and blue swirled bagels.

Bagel Shop Bakery’s second location is at 5422 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite B, Bellaire, TX 77401. Bagel Shop Bakery Bellaire is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Sunday, 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. Bagel Shop Bakery is closed on Saturday. New York Deli & Coffee Shop is located at 9724 Hillcroft Street, Houston, TX 77096. The deli’s hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. New York Eatery is located at 5422 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite A, Bellaire, TX 77401. The eatery’s hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Not feeling blue -- just drinkin’ it 🍋:

Maize: Maize is ready to celebrate the playoff season with their custom drinks, Happy Hour specials, and private rooms available to book for game day watch parties.

Customers can get a $10 Astros margarita (tequila, blue curaçao, lime, agave, salt rim) to cheers in honor of the hometown heroes. Guests can also enjoy half-priced beer during Maize’s Happy Hour.

The Astros margarita at Maize (Photos courtesy of Maize)

For groups looking to book one of Maize’s private rooms to watch the game, they can make reservations (346) 409-2733. Get the party started with chips and guacamole on the house, courtesy of Chef Fabian! Maize is located at 14795 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079. Maize is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Got the best score prediction? You could win🌮:

La Calle Tacos & Tortas: Happy Hour just got a lot happier at La Calle Tacos & Tortas. During Astros playoff games, happy hour prices are on! The wallet-friendly menu includes draft beers for $3.99, frozen margaritas or pina coladas for $5.99, select spirits (Zignum Mezcal, Tito’s Homemade Vodka, Crown Royal, Hornitos, Captain Morgan) for $4.99, food specials for $5.99, including the Gringa (tortilla de harina con y melted cheese and your choice of meat), Volcanes (5 crisp tortillas, queso derretido, and your choice of meat), and Tacos de Alambre (5 soft tortillas, jitomate, cebolla, jalapeno, cheese, and your choice of meat), caguamas for $6.99, and buckets or pitchers of chelads (mango, fresa, pina, sandia, michelada, limon & sal) for $15.99. For each game, La Calle will be giving away a free order of street tacos for the guest that guesses the final game score correctly.

La Calle Tacos & Tortas' tacos menu item (La Calle Tacos & Tortas)

La Calle has three locations: Bagby Park, at 401 Gray Street, Houston, TX 77002, Downtown, at 909 Franklin Street, Houston, TX 77002, and Greater Heights, at 3321 Ella Boulevard, Houston, TX 77018. La Calle Bagby Park is open Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. La Calle Downtown is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. La Calle Ella is open Sunday through Wednesday 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Pitas!🥙

Craft Pita promotional image, as shared on Oct. 11, 2022. (Rebekah Flores/Craft Pita)

Craft Pita at 1920 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX 77057: For as long as the Astros are playing in the postseason, Craft Pita is offering a buy two dips and get one free special. The dips included in the special are hummus, spicy hummus, labneh and babaganoush.

Know about other local businesses with Astros-oriented deals and products, let us know at acochran@kprc.com.