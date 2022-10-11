2 years later, suspects accused of shooting 19-year-old girl to death still on the run

For Janelle Solis, her phone holds irreplaceable memories.

“It didn’t matter what she was doing,” Solis said. “She was always singing.”

Solis surrounds herself with reminders of her little girl. The walls in her Pasadena home are lined with pictures, quotes and mementos.

“She was just beautiful to have around,” Solis said.

Exactly two years ago, Tuesday, 19-year-old daughter, Imily Raquel Cruz, was gunned down on the way to celebrate her birthday.

“We had her 19 birthday that Saturday,” Solis said. “She woke up Sunday and wanted to go eat and that was it..”I had just saw her and I’m like, ‘what do you mean?’ You know? I saw her, and within five minutes later, she was dying.”

Solis says the two men who fired the shots were after another family member in the car. Imily was caught in the crossfire.

“It’s been two years today since they take her and I don’t think it’s fair that they’re just out there living life like they ain’t done nothing wrong,” she said.

According to Crime Stoppers Houston, Edwin Riojas Hernandez and Luis Riojas Hernandez are the two men wanted for Imily’s murder. They are both in their early 20′s.

“They were big and bad enough to shoot her but then they run like cowards,” Solis said.

She says each year brings a different kind of heartache, but she’s not giving up.

“I do believe she will get justice because I won’t stop until it happens,” Solis said.

Crime Stoppers Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. Solis says the family has started a GoFundMe in hopes of raising money to increase the reward amount and get a headstone for Imily’s grave.