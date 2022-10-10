‘Own up to what you did’: Police searching for driver who hit pedicab in downtown Houston, injuring 3 people

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – Houston police are still searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Houston on Sunday, Sept. 27.

“Own up to what you did,” Gloria Fuentes said. “You know you hit a whole bike with three people on it.”

A fun celebratory evening watching the Astros game in downtown Houston quickly turned into a night of pain and confusion.

“We were heading back and got in the pedicab,” she recalled. Me and my boss were discussing the payment, and that’s all I remember.”

Surveillance video shows a gray SUV driving westbound on Capitol Street near Austin Street. The driver of the car hit Fuentes, her friend and the driver of the pedicab. According to Houston police, the driver then took off, leaving them lying on the road.

HPD is still searching for leads in the case.

“I have a fractured jaw, fractured cheek,” Fuentes said. “My teeth are pushed up in my gums, and of course, bruising everywhere.”

In this case, police are focused on the driver of the SUV.

KPRC2 also looked into how pedicabs are regulated in the city.

They are required to have a license, to get one there are background checks and a full application process.

If you are taking a pedicab, you should know they are required to display their license, decal and fares. They are also required to show their name, logo and phone number.

“I’m scared for the people out there because people don’t pay attention,” Fuentes said.

She has a long road of recovery ahead, but she’s committed to smiling again.

“It’s going to be a process and I will get my smile back,” she said.

Fuentes says she doesn’t have medical insurance and she’s looking at thousands of dollars in medical bills. If you’d like to help, click here.