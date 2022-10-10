NeNe Leakes’ son, 23, is struggling to speak after stroke and heart failure

ATLANTA – NeNe Leakes, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, shared on her Instagram stories on Monday that her son Brentt suffered from congestive heart failure and a stroke two weeks ago. Brentt Leakes is 23.

“This is not the way I wanted it to come out,” Nene Leakes said in her video. “We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place ... but I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

The mother of two said she didn’t want to go into details about how she found her son and the condition he was in, but said that “it was very scary.” She said her son is currently having trouble speaking.

