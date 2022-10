Nearly 30 million students across America eat school lunch every day, and it can be difficult for some to make healthy choices in the cafeteria line.

This is National School Lunch Week, a time to talk to your child about what makes a well-balanced lunch.

KPRC 2 News Today spoke with Kevin Truong, Assistant Child Nutrition Director for the Spring ISD. Watch the interview in the video player above.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: