Hope for people suffering from treatment-resistant depression

One in five American adults will experience a mental illness this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Patients can sometimes lose hope if attempts to treat major depressive disorders fail, but there are a variety of treatment options and clinical trials available to those for whom at least two previous attempts to treat have failed. They include a non-invasive option known as transcranial magnetic stimulation.

On World Mental Health Day, KPRC 2 News Today spoke with Dr. João de Quevedo, psychiatrist and Director of the Treatment-Resistant Depression Program at UTHealth Houston.

