Man found shot to death in yard in NE Harris County, deputies say

CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving Meadows.

Initial details were limited; however, deputies say they were called to the scene around 11 a.m.

Investigators say they have reason to believe the death was a homicide.

Additionally, deputies say there was a woman at the residents who tried doing CPR on the man, however, he had already died.

Officials say at this time, that female cannot be located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.